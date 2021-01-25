Why PM didn’t order probe into Balakot leak: Rahul Gandhi

Chennai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned in Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day on Monday, questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not ordered an inquiry into prior information made available to a journalist on the Balakot airstrikes.

“Only the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, National Security Adviser and the Forward Defence General knew of the mission. Even the pilots, tasked with the operation, did not know it until the launch of the mission. But the journalist knew the information three days before the strike," he told mediapersons in Karur district.

The Congress leader was ostensibly referring to the recent WhatsApp chat leaks between Republic TV's Arnab Goswami and BARC’s Partho Dasgupta.

“My question is simple. Why is that there is no inquiry to find out who leaked the information. If it is not the PM, why has he not ordered an inquiry into the treason that has taken place. One of these five people has put the Indian Air Force, the nation at risk. I want to find out who it is? The PM should have found out who that is. The only reason he has not done it, is because he is involved in leaking the secret information,” he alleged.

It has compromised the Official Secrets Act, he added.