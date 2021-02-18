Why not voting rights for those stationed outside constituency: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea for voting right to the registered voters stationed outside their constituency, including students, migrant workers, NRIs and business persons.

A 3-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bode and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasuberamanian issued the notice on a PIL by K Sathyan, through his lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj.

The petitioner also wanted a double database for storing the transactions in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), namely a central database and a local database as it would drastically reduce the chance of manipulation of data and EVMs

In his petition, Sathyan had sought appropriate directions to the Election Commission to take steps to ensure that access to voting is ensured to all registered voters of the constituency. He also sought extension of postal ballot facility and/or electronically transmitted postal ballot system to all registered voters who are stationed outside their constituency.

the petitioner also, in his petition, sought that the SC should pass appropriate directions for evolving an OTP based system for the purpose of fault free identification of voters without infringing their privacy right section.

The installation of CCTV in all the polling booths should be made, across the country so as to ensure probity in the process of voting, the petition said.

Steps should be taken to curtail the misuse of the assisted voting for blind and physically challenged persons by notifying that the companion shall be either an immediate family member or an officer of the booth, the petition further said.