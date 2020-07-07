Why no mention of Galwan Valley in MEA statement: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

A day after India and China started de-escalation at the border, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government why status quo ante was not insisted upon by New Delhi and why the territorial sovereignty of the Galwan Valley does not find mention in the government's statement.

“National interest is paramount. Government of India’s duty is to protect it,” he said on Twitter.

“Then, Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on? Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?,” he asked.

Targeting the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over handling of the economy, using the hashtag “BJPsDistractAndRule”, Rahul said on Twitter, “India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently.”

India shouldn’t budge: Adhir

Meanwhile, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Kolkata said the retreat of the Chinese Army in Ladakh vindicated the argument intrusions had indeed taken place on the Indian side of the LAC and asserted “we will not budge an inch” before status quo ante is restored at the border.

“Unlike Indian Army, Chinese forces are not accustomed to withstand harsh & inhospitable glacial weather of Himalayan mountain which may trigger to the extent of the retreat of the Chinese army, that too again vindicates our arguments that huge intrusions occurred into our territory,” Chowdhury said in a tweet.

“They may try to leave other occupied strategic areas as a fait accompli. But we won’t budge an inch till the status quo ante is restored,” he wrote on Twitter.