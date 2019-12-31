'Why Muslims have not yet killed Prime Minister and Home Minister': Tamil orator Nellai Kannan stokes controversy

On Monday, a Tamil orator has courted controversy making alleged provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at an anti-CAA protest meeting held by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
According to a Times Now report, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP filed a police complaint seeking action against Nellai Kannan, who is also a Tamil writer, as a video of his purported speech at the meet in Tirunelveli on Saturday went viral on social media. The writer told the gathering he was "shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister...", the complaint alleged.
Nellai Kannan, the Tamil scholar and orator was speaking at a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) rally against CAA in Tirunelveli on Saturday. Kannan had said, "If his story is finished, then the story of the PM would also be over. I was expecting something to happen, but no Muslim is doing it."
Professor Srinivasan, Official Spokesperson, State Secretary - Tamil Nadu BJP told Times Now, that strong action should be taken against Kannan. "Nellai Kannan who is seen as Congressperson in public perception instigates violence against our Hon Home minister. People of Tamilnadu are shocked. TN police should take strong action against Nellai Kannan (sic)," he said in a tweet.
The controversy come amid protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).