Why Jairam Ramesh thinks Modi allowing EU MPs to visit J&K is an ‘insult to India’s democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told a delegation of European Union MPs that close international cooperation is essential to fight terror and urgent action is needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

The 28 members of parliament of the EU had called on the prime minister a day before they visit Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister, who asserted that there should be "zero tolerance" for terrorism, said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the MPs a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region, it said.

Without naming any country, Modi said terrorism and radicalisation particularly threaten democratic societies like India and Europe.

"Close international cooperation is essential to fight terrorism. Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorism or support such activities and organisations or use terrorism as a state policy. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism," he told the 28 MPs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also briefed the EU lawmakers on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism emanating from across the border, sources said.