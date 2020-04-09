Why is #ThooSmitaPrakashThoo trending on Twitter?

On Tuesday and Wednesday, ANI Editor-In-Chief Smita Prakash was trending after the Noida Police shared a tweet accusing the news agency's Uttar Pradesh handle, @ANIUP, of spreading fake news.

It all began on Tuesday when ANI Uttar Pradesh deleted a tweet after Noida DCP said that they misquoted an official and ‘are spreading fake news on Tablighi Jamat members.’

Earlier on Monday night, ANI UP had tweeted saying that those in sector 5 Harola, Noida, who came in contact with Tablighi Jamat members have been quarantined. The news agency deleted the after Noida DCP said that ANI UP misquoted an official and are spreading fake news.