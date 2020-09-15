'Why is there no minority?': DMK's Kanimozhi slams Centre's committee to look into origin and evolution of Indian culture

On Monday, as the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha began, Prahlad Singh Patel, the Minister of State (I/c) of Culture and Tourism, said that an expert committee has been set up for conducting holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture. This team will look at the evolution of Indian culture from the present to 12,000 years ago and its "interface with other cultures of the world".

He was giving a written reply in the Lower House of the Parliament. And while the Minister provided a list with 16 people who will be a part of the team, DMK leader Kanimozhi is not happy. Sharing a screengrab of the news update, the Thoothukudi MP wondered why the panel had no minority members.

"Shouldn't minorities or Dalits talk about Indian culture?" she asked.se