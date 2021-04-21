Why is the Centre not waking up to the gravity of the situation? Delhi High Court on oxygen shortage

It said the Centre shall consider ways and means for transporting oxygen to hospitals, either by creating dedicated corridor or airlift it from the place of production to the place of usage. The court is conducting an urgent hearing on a plea filed by Balaji Medical and Research Centre, which owns and runs various hospitals in the name of Max, stating that if supply of oxygen is not replenished on an immediate basis, the lives of the patients who are critical and on oxygen support will be endangered.

The bench said, "we are constrained to direct the Centre to forthwith implement this order and take over supply of oxygen from steel plants and if necessary also from the petroleum plants, to supplyit to hospitals." It said such industries will have to stop their productions till the situation in hospitals improves and asked directed them to increase their oxygen production generated by them and give it to Centre for supply in other states for medical use.

On the request of Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, the high court agreed to continue the hearing after some time and will take it up again at 9:20PM.

"Our concern is not just for Delhi, we want to know what the Central government is doing with regard to oxygen supply across India," the bench said and added, "what is the central government doing. If this is the situation in Delhi, we are sure it is the same in other states."