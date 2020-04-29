Why is #ResignHMBommai trending on Twitter?

On Thursday, #ResignHMBommai was trending on Twitter as many expressed outrage over a recent incident involving the Karnataka police and a CRPF COBRA commando. For those who are uncertain as to what the hashtag means, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai is the man whose resignation Twitterati is clamouring for. He is Karnataka's Home Minister.
Recently, a CRPF COBRA commando made headlines after getting into a tussle with the police in Karnataka. The official was on extended leave and was cleaning his motorcycle in front of his house in Examba city when he was allegedly manhandled and ill-treated in front of his family members and paraded to the police station barefoot, where he was kept in chains and handcuff. Photos of the same had soon spread across social media.
The official, identified as Sunil Sachin Sawant was arrested by state police officials for alleged assault on them during COVID-19 lockdown duty in Belgaum -- a charge that has been contested by the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.
The commando was granted bail by a court on Tuesday in the matter. In a bid to diffuse the ongoing tussle between CRPF and Karnataka police, the official communication sent to CRPF headquarters on Tuesday, with the details of bail granted to Sawant, stated that the issue was discussed with the DGP Karnataka and other senior state authorities with a request to withdraw the case. According to official communication, Karnataka Director General of Police has assured top CRPF officers that the "case registered against CRPF CoBRA commando is likely to be withdrawn by the state authorities".
Not only this, even as the state continues to be under lockdown, there have been several incidents that have raised the eyebrows of netizens.
One of these of course is former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son's wedding to the daughter of a Congress leader. Nikhil Kumaraswamy married Revathi earlier this month in a ceremony that did not seem to be taking social distancing norms or indeed the lockdown very seriously. While the media was not allowed entry, photos showed a fair number of people in attendance.
In another incident, also from earlier in April, a BJP MLA from Karnataka's Turuvekere constituency was spotted celebrating his birthday with several villagers in Gubbi taluk in Tumkur. News agency ANI reported that a sizeable number of people were seen gathered for the same. While the ANI report had not put a number to it, a Scroll report said that there had een "hundreds of supporters" in attendance. Reportedly, he had also cut and distributed cake as well as serving food.
The situation is not party-specific. In yet another incident, in March, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa violated his own social distancing initiavites to attend the wedding of a BJP leader in the state. Earlier, in mid-March, hundreds of Congress workers had gathered to honour the appointment of DK Shivakumar as state party President.
