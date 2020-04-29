Why is #ResignHMBommai trending on Twitter?

Recently, a CRPF COBRA commando made headlines after getting into a tussle with the police in Karnataka. The official was on extended leave and was cleaning his motorcycle in front of his house in Examba city when he was allegedly manhandled and ill-treated in front of his family members and paraded to the police station barefoot, where he was kept in chains and handcuff. Photos of the same had soon spread across social media.

The official, identified as Sunil Sachin Sawant was arrested by state police officials for alleged assault on them during COVID-19 lockdown duty in Belgaum -- a charge that has been contested by the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.