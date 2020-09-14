Why is Rahul Gandhi missing from the first day of Monsoon session?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monsoon session of Parliament began today (Monday). Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all the parliamentarians for "choosing the path of duty" even during the novel coronavirus crisis. PM Modi also said that all the MPs attending the Monsoon session will unanimously send a message to our Armed Forces, guarding our borders, that the nation stands behind them.

"The monsoon session begins today, there is corona and there is responsibility. All parliamentarians have chosen the path of responsibility, I thank all of them for doing so. The budget session had to be stopped midway, this time too the timings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha had to be changed. The week offs on Saturday, Sunday had to be revoked," he said.

"This Parliament, and especially this session have another responsibility. Today, when our soldiers are holding fort on borders, on hilly and difficult terrain, and snowfall is likely after some time, I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, many on social media wondered why was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not present for the Monsoon session even after he attacked PM Modi on Twitter over the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

To the unversed, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday went abroad for a "routine follow up & medical check-up". She is accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi, informed party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. This was the reason for Rahul Gandhi's absence from today's session. However, as per reports, he will return to India before the end of the week to attend the Monsoon session.

(With input from Agencies)