Why is Kapil Sharma show trending amidst Punjab election results? Check here

As Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab, The Kapil Sharma Show scenes took to social media trends. While congratulating Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu accepted the defeat and called it the mandate of the Punjab citizens.

However, netizens have brought back scenes from the past to troll the losing candidate Sidhu. Taking a dig into the Kapil Sharma show, social media speculated whether the comedian turned politician would get back to his earlier role.

It was in 2021 that Sidhu had dropped from the show for his postion in the Congress Party, to which Archana Puran Singh had trended on Twitter. But why? The same speculations of Sidhu returning to the comedy show. If so happens, it could form black clouds on Archana’s job at the show (TKSS).

Take a look at how netizens reacted with memes and quirky texts:

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm — Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election

Archana Puran singh is scared for her seat at #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/KLtEEHJRJS — padosii (@padosiii) March 10, 2022

Advertisement

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Twitterati react with hilarious memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:41 PM IST