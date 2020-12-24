'Why is he silent?': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over China border dispute

For nearly a month now, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders, seeking the repeal of three contentious laws. Multiple rounds of talks have thus far failed to break the deadlock, and many opposition leaders have hit out at the Modi government over the same. Against this backdrop, several Congress leaders had undertaken a demonstration to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While Rahul Gandhi and two other senior Congress leaders were allowed to proceed and eventually meet with the President and submit a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue, many others were detained. The Delhi Police detained several party leaders and workers including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," Gandhi told reporters later, responding to queries about the Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.