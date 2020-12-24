'Why is he silent?': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over China border dispute

For nearly a month now, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders, seeking the repeal of three contentious laws. Multiple rounds of talks have thus far failed to break the deadlock, and many opposition leaders have hit out at the Modi government over the same. Against this backdrop, several Congress leaders had undertaken a demonstration to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
While Rahul Gandhi and two other senior Congress leaders were allowed to proceed and eventually meet with the President and submit a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue, many others were detained. The Delhi Police detained several party leaders and workers including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," Gandhi told reporters later, responding to queries about the Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly hit out at Prime Minister Modi and his government over the Indo-China border dispute. Now, even as Gandhi lambasted the PM over the recent farmer protests, the alleged Chinese incursion too found a mention. Dubbing the PM "an incompetent man who does not understand anything", the Congress leader alleged that the former was making the country weak. This, he said, was being seen by outside forces as an opportunity.
"China has snatched away thousands of kilometers of India's land. Why does the Prime Minister not talk about that? Why is he silent about that? " Gandhi can be heard asking in a video clip shared by news agency ANI.
For the unititiated, China and India have been locked in a dispute for most of this year, with several clashes taking place. While the Galwan Valley clash had seen several Indian soldiers attacked and killed by their Chinese counterparts, another incident saw firing take place at the LAC for the first time in 45 years. Despite several rounds of talks, complete disengagement is yet to be achieved.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)