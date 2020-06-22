'Why is China praising Mr Modi...': Rahul Gandhi takes another jibe at PM over border dispute

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict".

"China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict," he asked on Twitter.

In his tweet, Gandhi tagged a news report that said the Chinese media has lauded Prime Minister Modi's speech during an all-party meeting on the Ladakh situation.