Why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat: Woman sits on solitary protest outside Parliament

A woman, in her mid 20s, sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting crimes against women, police said.
The woman, identified as Anu Dubey, was holding a placard with a slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat' while sitting on the pavement near Parliament gate number 2-3, they said.
She was asked to go to Jantar Mantar to continue her protest, but when she refused, she was taken to the Parliament Street Police Station in a police vehicle and was seen sobbing, a senior officer said.
After some officers heard her grievances, she was released from the police station, they said.
Dubey's protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked a national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.
In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.
