Why hurry to promote favourite crony capitalist, Ramesh asks PM

Jairam Ramesh |

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took on Prime Minister Modi about his haste in foisting Gautam Adani’s group, first on Bangladesh and then on Sri Lanka.

The governments of India, Japan and Sri Lanka signed a memorandum on 28 May 2019 to develop the East Container Terminal in Colombo South Port with participation from India and Japan, Ramesh pointed out. On 9 June 2020, the Sri Lanka cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa announced that India had “selected” Adani Ports as its foreign terminal operator, he said. Following its unexpected cancellation of the deal, the Rajapaksa government instead offered Colombo’s West Container Terminal to India and Japan under a 35-year build, operate and transfer lease, which was finalised on 30 September 2021, Ramesh said. A Sri Lanka cabinet spokesperson said India had “nominated” Adani Ports as the partner and Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry called it a “government-to-government” port project in a 5 March 2023 interview, he said. “On what basis did you “select” and “nominate” Adani Ports for this government-to-government deal?” he asked.

Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at the government

The Vajpayee government’s 2002 decision not to invest in the strategic Hambantota Port cleared the path for Chinese firms to enter Sri Lanka’s ports sector, Ramesh asserted. India’s investment in Colombo is partly driven by the need to counter China’s expansion in the immediate neighbourhood, he said. “However, as we pointed out in our 3 March 2023 HAHK, the Adani Group has disturbing connections with Chinese nationals such as the Adani family confidant Chang Chung-Ling who has been involved, among other things, in violating UN sanctions against China and North Korea,” Ramesh said. “How is steering strategically-important contracts towards cronies with opaque business connections in China in the national interest?” he asked.

Cyelon Electricity board's head testifies

“Your hectic lobbying for your cronies has also extended to a 500 megawatt wind power project in Sri Lanka’s Mannar district. The former head of the Ceylon Electricity Board, MMC Ferdinando, testified on 10 June 2022 before the Parliament of Sri Lanka that on 24 October 2021, ‘the President summoned me’ after a meeting and said that India’s Prime Minister Modi is pressuring him to hand over the project to the Adani Group,” Ramesh said. “Are you under the impression that your main job is to secure contracts for your friend Gautam Adani, in India and outside?” he asked.

