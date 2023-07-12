Amidst heavy rainfall and the devastating floods, a woman in Haryana allegedly slapped Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh. The incident took place in Guhla, where Singh had visited the flood-affected areas.

A video of the incident went viral, showing the flood victim questioning Singh, "Why have you come now?"

In response to the incident, Singh informed ANI that he has chosen not to pursue any legal action against the woman. He stated, "I have decided to forgive her."

Heavy rains in Haryana

In Haryana, the Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts were said to be the worst hit, due to flooding caused by the torrential rains and excessive water flow in the rivers, rivulets and drains. However, the overflowing Yamuna, Markanda and Tangri rivers as well as drains had caused massive damage to the properties and farmlands in these districts.

While one person was electrocuted in Ambala while trying to cross a waterlogged street, bodies of three persons were also found in the district, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Haryana CM announces Rs 4 lakh relief

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families who lost their members in the flash flood occurred due to heavy rains across the state.

The chief minister also directed all the deputy commissioners to assess the financial loss in their respective districts and get the houses of the poor families whose houses had been damaged, immediately repaired, besides giving all other help to the needy.

Khattar said that the situation worsened as the state had received above-average rainfall and the water coming from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Seven districts namely Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal had been more affected by the rains, he said.