Why has not India benefited from your strange bonhomie with China?

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday asked PM Modi why has not India gained anything from the “strange bonhomie” which it claimed he shared with China. Seeking to turn the tables on the ruling party, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the BJP also shared bonhomie with the Communist Party of China (CPC) with several party-level exchanges taking place in the past.

He sought to know if India’s borders have become safe after these exchanges in the last many years. The Congress leader asked what has the country gained out of these exchange delegations and why are the borders insecure despite the bonds that the two ruling parties of India and China share with each other. “There is a strange kind of bonhomie between Narendra Modi and China, a two-decade-old bonhomie. Why doesn’t the country get the benefit of that bonhomie,” he asked at a virtual press conference.

Khera said all that the Congress will continue to question is about the political will that just does not get visible when it comes to China. “Whatever is happening on the border today, is it despite the bonhomie which you have with China, or is it because of the bonhomie which you have with China. The country needs to know,” he asked.

“We do want to ask you, if as president of the party, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah have been sending delegations, strengthening the bonds between the Communist Party of China and the BJP. What has the country gained out of these bonds? Why are the borders insecure despite these bonds that you have,” he also asked.

The ruling has hit out at the Congress for signing an MoU with China's Communist Party and has questioned its "bond" with the ruling party in China.

Khera also asked what role did the India Foundation, an organisation run by NSA Ajit Doval’s son has in strengthening the bonds with China. “Why does India Foundation keep visiting these countries? Who do they meet? What's the outcome? What's the role of NSA Ajit Doval's son — Shaurya Doval? He keeps attending these meetings through India Foundation? These are important questions in the light of what is happening," he asked.

Meanwhile, former FM and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday again slamming the BJP-led Centre over the India-China LAC issue, said contrary to PM Modi’s statement it is “undeniable” the status quo in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley has been changed by China in April this year.

"China is furtively and fervently encroaching our land in a steady manner, much to the peril of Indian security and territorial integrity. It is a catch-22 situation for us, but we cannot afford ourselves to be cowed down by the red army. They are to be repulsed back by whatever means, our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs, so strike back, drive back, force back the Chinese aggression, god will be with Indian in deciding the course of conflict," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader.

Meanwhile, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was nothing wrong in imports to spur growth but wondered why even Ganesha idols should be bought from China.

146 INFILTRATION BIDS REPORTED SINCE 2014

RAJNISH SINGH / NEW DELHI: A total of 146 infiltration attempts along International Border (IB) were reported between 2014 and June 15 this year. All those attempts were foiled and 25 terrorists were neutralis- ed while trying to sneak into Indian territory from Pakistan, a government data revealed.

All these infiltration attempts took place through borders along Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan, said the data, adding the maximum number of infiltration cases was reported in Jammu and Kashmir and minimum in Rajasthan.

In a span of around six and a half years (between January 1, 2014 and June 15, 2020), the BSF has also apprehended 12 terrorists which were pushed through launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan’s Punjab province to this side of the border to escalate violence in J&K and other parts of the country.