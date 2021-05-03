'Why EC didn’t grant permission for recount?': Mamata Banerjee after losing Nandigram battle to Suvendu Adhikari

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told a press conference that the Returning Officer (RO) of Nandigram had informed her that if he allowed recounting in Nandigram constituency, he would be killed.

On Sunday, initially, Mamata was declared as the winner in Nandigram; later, after a recount, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari was declared as one. Immediately, the TMC delegation had rushed to Nandigram and asked the RO to order a recount but was denied permission; later, the TMC team had petitioned the Chief Election Officer Ariz Aftab but to no avail.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the TMC supremo alleged that the RO had informed her that he was held up at gun-point; he also disclosed that while the counting was on there was load-shedding inside the counting station.