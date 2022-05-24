'Why do you hate Hindus so much?': Hardik Patel attacks Congress, slams Gujarat leader over Ram Mandir remark

A few days after he quit Congress, the Patidar leader Hardik Patel today attacked the grand old party over the statements given by Congress leaders against 'Shri Ram'.

He further said that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of people and questioned why the party hates Hindus and Lord Rama so much.

"I had said earlier also that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of Hindu religion. Today former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple..!" the youth leader wrote in a Tweet in Hindi.

Patel's remarks targeted Union Minister and Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki, who while accusing the BJP of fooling people by borrowing money in the name of Ram Mandir, claimed that dogs were urinating on the bricks collected for the Ram Mandir.

Solanki made the statement while addressing the OBC convention at Vataman.

"I want to ask Congress and its leaders what enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram," he further wrote.

Notably, Hardik Patel resigned from all the posts of the Congress party last week on May 18.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:41 PM IST