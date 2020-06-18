'Why didn't they use it in self-defence?': Twitterati full of questions after EAM Jaishankar says Indian troops were armed

On Monday night Indian soldiers were locked in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the shared border in eastern Ladakh. As per offficials, 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed while others have been injured. Indian intercepts suggest that 43 people have been injured or killed on the Chinese side.
Reportedly, Indian Army troopers were outnumbered by 1:5 when they came under attack from the Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. Officials had earlier stated that no guns had been used in the skirmish, and an Indian Army official told IANS that the Chinese troops had used all sorts of barbed wires and stones to attack the Indian soldiers.
This has led many to wonder why the Indian soldiers were 'unarmed', including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Reacting to the Opposition leader's comments Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar has said that all troops who are on border duty "always carry arms, especially when leaving post".
"Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 and 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs," he added.
For many on the internet however, Jaishankar's comments have raised more questions than before.
"Indian soldiers did not open fire even when the Chinese attacked them with sticks wrapped with nails and barbed wire. Such discipline. Somewhere in my heart, I am happy with this and also sad." wrote one Twitter user.
As noted earlier, protocol dictates that the two sides cannot open fire within two kilometres from the Line of Actual Control. This was agreed upon in a bilateral agreement signed in 1996.
While some have wondered whether civilians are yet to know about many aspects of the Indo-China clash, others expressed disbelief at Jaishankar's comments. For many on social media platforms, it was incomprehensible that the Indian soldiers would continue to maintain protocol and not utilise their guns if they were indeed available.
There are also those who feel that the Indian soldiers should have used drawn their weapons irrespective of the Agreements in place when it became a life or death situation.
"Question: In a carnage that’ lasted over 8hrs with our men out numbered ...being beaten to death .. hunted dragged and bludgeoned .. for 8 hrs why were they not allowed to ‘violate’ long standing practice .. who didn’t give them orders to use arms ????" wrote another Twitter user.
Take a look at some of the other posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)