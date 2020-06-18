'Why didn't they use it in self-defence?': Twitterati full of questions after EAM Jaishankar says Indian troops were armed

On Monday night Indian soldiers were locked in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the shared border in eastern Ladakh. As per offficials, 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed while others have been injured. Indian intercepts suggest that 43 people have been injured or killed on the Chinese side.

Reportedly, Indian Army troopers were outnumbered by 1:5 when they came under attack from the Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. Officials had earlier stated that no guns had been used in the skirmish, and an Indian Army official told IANS that the Chinese troops had used all sorts of barbed wires and stones to attack the Indian soldiers.

This has led many to wonder why the Indian soldiers were 'unarmed', including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Reacting to the Opposition leader's comments Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar has said that all troops who are on border duty "always carry arms, especially when leaving post".