Why didn't Modi make plans to stop COVID-19 in last 6 months: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM, says he's responsible for second wave

In the poll bound West Bengal, elections, rallies, campaigns are happening in-hand with the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state. Although, Amit Shah has said that it would be wrong to link polls with the rise in cases. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been urging the Election Commission to conclude the remaining phases in a single go. Today at a rally in Kaliganj, the CM attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked, Why didn't you (PM) make plans to stop corona in the last 6 months?... You have to answer this.

She asserted, "Prime Minister is responsible for second wave of COVID019. If he would have taken responsiblity at right time then this wouldn't have happened."

Besides, she has urged the Election Commission to re-consider its decision to stick to the original poll schedule, as she stressed that wrapping up the last three phases of polls on a single day or at least in two days would check the spread of COVID-19 to a certain extent. Indicating that the EC may have decided against clubbing the remaining phases at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee, while addressing her rally here in Uttar Dinajpur, requested the poll panel to prioritise public health.

"With folded hands, I request the EC to hold the next three phases on a single day. If not one day, conduct it in two days and save one day.

On the other hand, to boost the vaccination drive, the CM has also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional vaccines and medicines in the wake of spiraling COVID-19 cases in the state. She also said the state government will spell out measures to deal with the second wave of the pandemic later in the day.