Why didn't Mamata Banerjee submit 2019 Bengal crime data to Home Ministry?

When it comes to crime in West Bengal, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has not received the 2019 crime records from Mamata Banerjee’s state. At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with other opposition parties like the Congress are taking to the streets to hit out at the BJP led Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape incident in Hathras, what about looking internally at the crimes in West Bengal?

Though noone from the State administration has confirmed why the data for crime for the previous year was not sent to the Centre, sources say that it was a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government officials were busy handling the unprecedented health situation to hit the globe in a century. The state missed the deadline of June 30th due to the pandemic and sent it in July. Data from other states were already collected by then and corroborated by the NCRB. For West Bengal, the 2018 figures were used. But what is the scenario for crime in Mamata’s state in 2019?