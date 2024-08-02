'Why Did You Come Here?': Angry Locals Confront Rahul Gandhi For 'Causing Hindrance In Rescue Ops' In Landslide-Hit Wayanad; VIDEO

Wayanad, August 2: Congress MP from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi, visited the calamity hit Wayanad district on Thursday and Friday. However, a video surfaced on social media showing that the Congress MP came under criticism from the locals who alleged that Rahul's presence was creating a hindrance in the rescue operations in landslides hit Wayanad.

Video Shows Angry Local Trying To Confront Rahul Gandhi

A person can be seen requesting the local Congress MLA who is with Rahul Gandhi's car to let him near Rahul Gandhi who is inside the vehicle. The man requests saying he only needs a minute and tries to talk to Rahul Gandhi who is sitting inside the vehicle.

The man then tries to confront Rahul Gandhi and angrily says, "If he is worried about stepping out of the car into the mud, and getting his feet dirty, why did he come here? What is there for him to see?"

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi avoids the questions raised by the person and his vehicle keeps moving ahead before driving away. However, the man is seen uttering words angrily in the presence of local media.

The Congress leader visited Wayanad along with his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul himself represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024. Rahul also contested and won from Wayanad in the 2024 general elections. However, he had to vacate the seat as he won and chose to represent the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh too.

"Kerala has never witnessed a tragedy in one area as devastating as the one in Wayanad this time. I will raise this issue with both the Union and State Governments, as this tragedy demands a unique and urgent response," Rahul told the media in Wayanad on Friday

"Our immediate focus is on rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. The Congress family is committed to building over 100 houses here. We are dedicated to ensuring that all possible assistance is provided to our brothers and sisters in this time of need," Rahul said speaking to the press.

In the early morning of July 30, Kerala's Wayanad district was hit by landslides that killed at least 200 people with many others missing and feared dead.

According to the state government, 210 bodies, including those of 83 women and 29 children, have been recovered so far. The government said that 218 people are missing, according to the records of Wayanad district administration, after taking into account Aadhaar documents, details of tourists, checking with Asha workers, and speaking to people in the relief camps and hospitals.

