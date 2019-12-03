Why did senior advocate Sankaranarayanan close his files and walk out of the courtroom?

You would have seen lawyers walk out of a courtroom after throwing random documents at the judge in a movie. Well, not exactly the same but a kind of similar incident took place in the Supreme Court today. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan closed his files and walked out of the courtroom when the hearing of the land acquisition cases were in process.

According to a report in Bar & Bench, advocate Sankaranarayanan stared arguing for one of the parties in the land acquisition case, Justice Mishra asked him to be on point as he was trying to shape his argument and get straight to his interpretation of Section 24 of the Land Acquisition Act.

Justice Mishra got furious after advocate Sankaranarayanan asked if he could get back to his submissions after explaining his interpretation of Section 24 of the Land Acquisition Act. Justice Mishra scolded the advocate, “Are you retorting? Are you retorting to us? How dare you?"

The judge even went ahead and threatened the lawyer. Justice Mishra said that even if he speaks one more word, he would issue contempt against them and make sure that he gets convicted.

Shortly later, Sankaranarayanan closed his files and walked out of the courtroom.

However, advocate Sankaranarayanan insists that Justice Mishra did not say that his submissions were repetitive.

The land acquisition cases is heard by a Constitution Bench of 5 judges comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah, and Ravindra Bhat.