Why did Ram Madhav delete his tweet about SFF soldier's funeral?

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday paid tribute to the deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin.
"Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute," Madhav tweeted. "Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyrs," he added.
However, Ram Madhav deleted his tweet later. While few netizens considered the tweet as a signal to China. Few of them were puzzled after the leader deleted his tweet.
Check out the reactions here:
As per the report ANI, Nyima Tenzin had lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August.
Nyima Tenzin was a Special Frontier Force (SFF) company leader.
What is Special Frontier Force (SFF)?
The Special Frontier Force (SFF) is a special force of India. It was created on 14 November 1962 for conducting covert operations behind Chinese lines during the war with China. The force is not a part of Indian Army, however, it works under its operational control.
Curious case of Twitter account who spoke with the martyred commando's father:
Twitter account of an India Today journalist who spoke with the father of martyred commando, was allegedly suspended for a while. After the query raised by a journalist of the same organisation, the account was resumed.
India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.
The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)