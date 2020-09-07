Why did Ram Madhav delete his tweet about SFF soldier's funeral?

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday paid tribute to the deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin.

"Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute," Madhav tweeted. "Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyrs," he added.

However, Ram Madhav deleted his tweet later. While few netizens considered the tweet as a signal to China. Few of them were puzzled after the leader deleted his tweet.

Check out the reactions here: