'Why did it take 700 dead farmers for them to repeal these laws, why is PM Modi apologizing': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the government was afraid of discussion in Parliament and so it scuttled discussion in both the House. “The government knew it has done wrong and so it was scared of the legitimate debate in the way it had also got the three laws enacted without any debate,” he said. “Unfortunate that the bills were repealed without any discussion, without any conversation. We wanted to have a conversation about the forces behind these bills because they reflect the power behind the prime minister. We wanted to discuss who actually is behind these bills,” Rahul said, asserting that the government was scared of this truth coming out in open.

“Why did it take 700 dead farmers for them to repeal these laws? Why is the prime minister apologising? For what? If they have done nothing against the farmers, why he is apologising? And on whose behalf is he apologising? The prime minister is an instrument of these forces. The prime minister is the tool of these forces. These forces sit behind the prime minister. These forces capture the media and they pass laws like the farm laws. They do demonetisation and they are inimical to the future of the country,” he said.

He said the discussions were prevented since “we wanted to discuss MSP, we wanted to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri. We wanted to discuss the death of 700 farmers who died in this agitation, whereas the government is terrified of having this discussion. The government wants to hide. The government does not have the guts to stand up for its action and this is quite unfortunate.”

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021