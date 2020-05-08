Why Covid-19 infecting people indoor?

Sumit Saxena

New Delhi

As the country draws closer to the end of the third phase of lockdown, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 56,325 while the death toll has mounted to 1,889. Experts reckon the rise in the number of cases is directly linked to an increase in clusters of infected people. And, people are contracting the viral infection despite being indoors.

Speaking to IANS, Balwinder Arora, medical superintendent (MS) at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, said the virus continues to infect people despite them being indoors, and when they step out, it helps in its spread. “Even if people are indoors, the virus continues to infect them, and as a result the clusters of infected people are increasing. The virus is building its own pool in the community. We should continue to fight against Covid-19 through herd immunity, this will help in creating resistance against the viral infection,” said Arora.

He added the positives in the country’s fight against coronavirus mortality are very low, and efforts should be focussed on keeping the death rate as low as possible.

Responding to a query on mutation of the virus being responsible for this sudden spurt in the number of positive cases, Arora replied, “The virus has already undergone mutation at different geographical locations. There are 8-10 mutants, and A2a strain is predominantly responsible for infecting 50% of people. The virus is also trying to build its own pool.”

Sanjeev Choubey, Medical Director at St Michael Hospital in Shanghai, said the virus will continue to spread in the community despite people staying indoors due to the lockdown.

Virus likely to peak in June-July: AIIMS

As per the modeling data and the way India’s cases are rising, it is likely peak can come in June and July, said AIIMS-Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday. “According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables. With time only, we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown,” said Dr Guleria.