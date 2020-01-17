Why conspicuous silence on Davinder, asks Congress

New Delhi: The Congress continued to corner the government for the fifth consecutive day over the "conspicuous" silence of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on J&K Police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught last Saturday, while escorting three terrorists to Delhi for a supposed attack on the Republic Day celebrations.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told a press conference here that he was not just another police officer but an important one enjoying the confidence of the government to get the responsibility of security of 15 foreign envoys in Srinagar and earlier posted in Pulwama, where a security convoy was hit with deadly RDX.

She asked why no action was taken against him even after three FIRs of extortion were registered against him and why no investigations were conducted on the charge levelled in 2004 on him of a hand in the Parliament attack by none else than Afzal Guru, hanged in the case.

The question is the protection he enjoys so much so that he had told the police that nabbed him in Kashmir last Saturday that "isme mat pado, ye ek bada khel hai (Don't get involved, it is a big game)", Shrinate said. She said Davinder obviously enjoys confidence of someone in his position in the Modi government who got his probe transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to "silence" him from disclosing anything further.

She said it is the same NIA whose role has been under suspicion the way it helped out Pragya Thakur and Swami Aseemanand in the terror cases. She said the Congress has no trust in the NIA or in its chief YC Modi and hence it wants the probe by a person above board.

"There should be no room for suspicion, no room for doubt as far as Davinder Singh and his conduct is conduct as involved is the national security that the government is compromising by trying to bury the case of his arrest," she added.