Why Chattradhar Mahato believes supporting TMC can help weave magic in Junglemahal

Chattradhar Mahato who was once the Convenor of the People’s Committee Against Police Attrocities (PCPA) is today a state committee member of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in West Bengal. And while the BJP had bagged seats in the Junglemahal belt in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this does not stop Mahato from believing that the opposition parties are not strong enough to unearth the TMC in this belt in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

What makes Mahato so confident? Especially, when he garnered just about 20,000 votes while contesting from jail in the 2011 Assembly elections?

Mahato was jailed in 2009 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and was considered to be a maoist sympathiser during the erstwhile Left Front regime. The former PCPA convenor was also accused in the 2009 Rajdhani Express train attack in West Midnapore district and the murder of CPIM leader Abir Mahato. After 11 years, Mahato was called for questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a few days ago in connection with these cases.