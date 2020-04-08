Why can't they pray at home? Twitterati annoyed with devotees offering prayer on Hanuman Jayanti

Interestingly, on Tuesday the Karnataka government has granted permission for the celebrations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions, reported ANI.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that not more than five people would participate in the event, which starts at the city's Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple, old Bengaluru. The event which is associated with the Thigala community attracts thousands of devotees every year. But due to the coronavirus spread, the Modi government has banned all the festivals and events across the state which involves public gathering.

As the country enters the third week of its 21-day lockdown, the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surged to 5,194 and the death toll touched 149 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Inputs from Agencies)