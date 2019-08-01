Why can’t Delhi be safe like Mumbai, Delhi High Court asks AAP, cops

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the AAP government and Delhi Police to prepare an action plan for making the national capital "crime free for women", observing that why can't the city be safe for them like Mumbai.

It also asked Delhi chief secretary to conduct meetings with all stakeholders. "In Mumbai, women can walk freely in night, why can't it happen in Delhi.

Where are we going wrong. We have the best resources and officers in Delhi, where are things going wrong," a bench of justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh said.

The bench also pointed out that over Rs 3,000 crore is lying unused in the Nirbhaya Fund, which was announced in 2013 after the gang rape and murder of a student in Delhi on December 16, 2012, and was not being used.

"So much in Nirbhaya Fund is lying unused. Prevention is better than cure. Why can't some of this be used for installing CCTVs and streetlights as it will also fulfil the objective of creating the fund," it said.

Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra, also representing Delhi Police, agreed with the court's suggestion and said over Rs 3,000 crore was lying unused in the Nirbhaya fund and he has been saying the same thing for last two years.

"The fund is for prevention and not only for post crime utilisation," he said. The bench directed all the stakeholders to prepare an action plan on how to make Delhi crime free for women.

It said that if in other parts of the country women can travel freely and safely, why can't Delhi do the same. "We find no reason as to why women should not feel free to travel in Delhi in day much less in night," the court said.