Why are you calling people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis: Asaduddin Owaisi asks PM Modi on his Bangladesh visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit has triggered many leaders of the opposition parties as leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Shashi Tharoor had taken a dig at the PM's visit and in another attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cited the atrocities being faced by the Muslims in India refering Modi's visit.

Owaisi said, "In Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi yesterday said he did Satyagrah for the liberation of Bangladesh. If you did Satyagrah for Bangladesh, then why are you calling people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis. Why are you abusing us?".

There have been issues in some locals in West Bengal wherein with the help of illegal migrants from Bangladeshis had planned on declaring azadi in Murshidabad.

Citing problems being face by Muslims in India, Owaisi said that BJP has spread so much hatred in the country that when a child with a Muslim name goes to a temple for water, he is thrashed."

The AIMIM chief cited a recent matter from Gahziabad where a Muslim boy was thrashed by a Hindu man for going into a temple for water.