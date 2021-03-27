Why are you calling people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis: Asaduddin Owaisi asks PM Modi on his Bangladesh visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit has triggered many leaders of the opposition parties as leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Shashi Tharoor had taken a dig at the PM's visit and in another attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cited the atrocities being faced by the Muslims in India refering Modi's visit.
Owaisi said, "In Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi yesterday said he did Satyagrah for the liberation of Bangladesh. If you did Satyagrah for Bangladesh, then why are you calling people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis. Why are you abusing us?".
There have been issues in some locals in West Bengal wherein with the help of illegal migrants from Bangladeshis had planned on declaring azadi in Murshidabad.
Citing problems being face by Muslims in India, Owaisi said that BJP has spread so much hatred in the country that when a child with a Muslim name goes to a temple for water, he is thrashed."
The AIMIM chief cited a recent matter from Gahziabad where a Muslim boy was thrashed by a Hindu man for going into a temple for water.
"Muslims are being called 'jihadi', tribals are being called 'Naxals' & secular thinkers are being called 'anti-nationals'", he added.
Meanwhile on day 2 of his delegation meet in Bangladesh, PM addressed the Matua community in Orakandi after offering prayers at Orakandi Temple. "I was waiting for this opportunity for many years. During my 2015 visit to Bangladesh, I expressed my wish to visit Orakandi, and today that wish has come true," the PM said during the address.
He went on to claim that "during Corona pandemic, India & Bangladesh have proven their capabilities. Today both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering it its duty that Made in India vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh."
It is his first international trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
