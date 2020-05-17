'Why are they left on roads to die?': AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Centre for 'delaying' process to send migrants home

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that if the Centre wants they can send migrant labourers back to their homes in two days but the process is just being delayed.

Earlier today, Singh reached Uttar Pradesh-Ghazipur border in order to meet the migrants and distribute food among them.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said: "Right now, migrant labourers are badly disturbed. They want to return to their homes. The Centre should take responsibility to operate train services. They are just delaying it. The more it is being delayed, more accidents are taking place every day."