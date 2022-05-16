'Why are Kashmiri Pandits still not safe?': Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre as protests over Rahul Bhat's killing continue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday questioned the Centre over the safety of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. Stating that this isn't the time for politics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief requested the Centre to protect them. His statement comes amid protests over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat by militants inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir last week.

"Few days back a Kashmiri pandit was killed in his office. It seems they had thought this through. The country is worried. Why are Kashmiri Pandits still not safe? A lot of them had been sent under a PM package. After this incident, all of them are scared," said Kejriwal.

"Kashmiri Pandits protested to express anger but were stopped, beaten, locked in their homes.This isn't the time for politics. They want to feel safe. If they don't get protection, how will others move back to their homes? I request centre to protect them," he added.

Meanwhile, scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat.

The protesters held photographs of Bhat and shouted slogans like "we want justice".

Similar protests were also held in Anantnag where the protesters also set afire effigies depicting the present government.

The union territory administration has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into Bhat's killing.

In related development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday informed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocents in the Valley, sources told news agency ANI.

LG Manoj Sinha had a meeting with PAGD leaders today. The meeting was attended by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:49 PM IST