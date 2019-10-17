Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi court

New Delhi: Thirteen parrots were produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday. Later they were released and sent to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary. These parrots were recovered from a Uzbek national on Tuesday (October 15). The Uzbek national was allegedly trying to smuggle them to Tashkent. He was arrested by the CISF personnel from Delhi airport during the security check. The accused had hidden these parrots in different shoe boxes. The Uzbek national was also produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody till October 30. Advocate P. C. Sharma was representing the Customs in the case. (IANS wire)