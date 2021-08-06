Who will be the next chief of West Bengal BJP? JP Nadda asks Dilip Ghosh to submit names of candidates

Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda had asked West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to submit the names for the probable state chief after Ghosh.

Dilip Ghosh is currently the second time West Bengal BJP President and after his tenure gets over he won’t be reselected for the post for which the Central leadership wants to select the next probable BJP chief of the state.

According to BJP sources, Dilip Ghosh has specified the name of BJP Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar’s name to Nadda.

“There are many suitable candidates for the post but if Sukanta Majumdar is selected then nobody will have any problem,” said the sources as Dilip had quoted to Nadda.