Who was Tukodi Maharaj? Why was he called 'Rashtrasant'?

Manik accepted the great saint of Varkhed Shri Adkoji Maharaj as his Guru. His guru gave him the title of “Tukdoji”. Tukdoji was a bachelor, however, his life was dedicated for the services of the masses irrespective of caste, class, creed or religion.

In 1941, Tukdoji Maharaj took part in a 'Quit India' movement. He strongly opposed the inhuman oppressive measures adopted by the British. In 1942, he was arrested and imprisoned in Nagpur and Raipur Central Jails.

He was also given the title of 'Rashtrasant' by the then President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad. Dr Prasad was impressed by Tokdoji’s work. Saint Tukdoji Maharaj was also one of the founder Vice Presidents (VPs) of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing Hindu organisation.

After the independence of India, Tukdoji continues working for the betterment of the less-privileged. He worked with the villagers in road construction, village-sanitation and other activities.