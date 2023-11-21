 Who Was Dr SS Badrinath? Founder Of India's Largest Eye Care Sankara Nethralaya Passes Away At 83
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Was Dr SS Badrinath? Founder Of India's Largest Eye Care Sankara Nethralaya Passes Away At 83

Who Was Dr SS Badrinath? Founder Of India's Largest Eye Care Sankara Nethralaya Passes Away At 83

Dr SS Badrinath received the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999 for his decades of charitable eye care treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Dr SS Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya, passed away at 83 | 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻/X

Dr SS Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya, aged 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 21. Tamil Nadu Congress Vice President Rama Suganthan took to X (previously Twitter) and extended his condolences. 

"My prayers and condolences to family and friends on the demise of Dr Badrinath founder Sankara Nethralaya, a premier eye care hospital in Chennai, that has served many poor patients!" said Suganthan in his X post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the passing away of Dr SS Badrinath. Reacting to the news, PM Modi took to X and said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr SS Badrinath ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya. His contributions to eye care and relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. His work will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Who was Dr SS Badrinath? 

Dr Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath was born in Chennai on February 24, 1940, to SV Srinivasa Rao and Lakshmi Devi. His father, SV Srinivasa Rao, was an engineer in the Public Works and Food Production Department of the former Madras government. And mother, Lakshmi Devi, was the daughter of a prominent attorney. 

Dr SS Badrinath lost both of his parents when he was a teenager and paid for his medical education using money from his father's life insurance policy. Post his medical education, Badrinath began his career in New York and interned at numerous ophthalmology centres. 

Sankara Nethralaya foundation 

Dr SS Badrinath and a group of doctors founded the Sankara Nethralaya in 1978. Sankara Nethralaya is one of India's largest charitable and non-profit eye hospitals. The Sankara Nethralaya was founded with three main goals, quality eye care at affordable cost, teaching and training ophthalmologists and paramedical professionals, and vision science research to address India-specific ophthalmologic challenges. 

Also, Dr Badrinath was an ophthalmic consultant to the Indian Armed Forces and a non-official Armed Forces Medical Research Committee member. Dr SS Badrinath received the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999 for his decades of charitable eye treatment. In 1995, he received honorary doctorates from Annamalai University and Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Read Also
Pune: 'Eagle Eyes’ Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Shocker: 75-Year-Old Man Kills Paralysed Wife, Later Dies By Suicide In Kolkata

West Bengal Shocker: 75-Year-Old Man Kills Paralysed Wife, Later Dies By Suicide In Kolkata

Bengaluru Mother-Daughter Electrocuted: Rats, Lack Of Earthing Led To Tragedy, Says BESCOM

Bengaluru Mother-Daughter Electrocuted: Rats, Lack Of Earthing Led To Tragedy, Says BESCOM

Who Was Dr SS Badrinath? Founder Of India's Largest Eye Care Sankara Nethralaya Passes Away At 83

Who Was Dr SS Badrinath? Founder Of India's Largest Eye Care Sankara Nethralaya Passes Away At 83

‘Indian Cricketers Look Uncomfortable': Oppn Leaders Slam PM Modi's Visit To Dressing Room Post...

‘Indian Cricketers Look Uncomfortable': Oppn Leaders Slam PM Modi's Visit To Dressing Room Post...

Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Holds 3 ‘Fake Babas’ Hostage, Strips Them For Trespassing Into...

Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Holds 3 ‘Fake Babas’ Hostage, Strips Them For Trespassing Into...