Who was Anish Khan? Why is 'Justice for Anish Khan' trending? Here's all you need to know

Anish Khan, a student of Aliah University, was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night.

According to his family, four people in uniforms of police and civic volunteers had allegedly pushed him off from the third floor of his house in the dead of the night on February 18. During the incident, the men in uniform had allegedly held Khan's father at gunpoint after barging into the house, citing an ongoing investigation against him, the family said.

Khan, who was earlier with SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), was a prominent face of the protests in Kolkata against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He later joined the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Meanwhile, protests erupted after his death and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday was forced to give the direction for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Director-General of Police. Addressing a public gathering in Howrah, Banerjee said, "I have asked for an SIT headed by DG, with the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished."

On Tuesday, two policemen and a civic volunteer were suspended in connection with the investigation into Khan's death case, officials said.

"An Assistant Sub-Inspector, a Constable and a civic volunteer of Amata police station have been suspended. This is related to the ongoing investigation in the Anish Khan case," a senior police officer said.

Also, clashes broke out between police personnel and students of Aliah University in College Street area of Kolkata on Tuesday after the latter tried to break barricades and march towards Writers Buildings, the erstwhile state secretariat, demanding justice for Khan.

The students and other protestors participated in a march and made a human chain at the Park Circus seven-point crossing before resuming the rally in the direction of Writers Buildings in Dalhousie area.

They later changed the route and took College Street. However, the police had put up barricades there to stop the students. As the students tried to break the barricades, police used force to disperse them. Police said some of the activists were detained.

Many on Twitter also demanded justice for Khan. #JusticeforAnishKhan was trending on the microblogging site on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:36 PM IST