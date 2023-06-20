WHO Singles Out 7 Made-In-India Syrup Amid Probe Into Tainted Medication Related To Over 300 Deaths

Representative Image | FPJ

Seven syrups made in India were singled out by the World Health Organisation during a global investigation into tainted medications and syrups that have been related to over 300 deaths. 20 syrups made by Indian and Indonesian pharmaceutical companies have been warned against by the WHO, a spokeswoman for the organisation said in an NDTV report. These medications include vitamins and cough syrups produced by several pharmaceutical companies.

Indian syrups related to deaths in multiple countries

Recently, a few nations, including Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and Gambia, have connected Indian-made medications with fatalities. The WHO had issued warnings about cough syrups made in India that had previously been connected to fatalities in the above-mentioned countries.

A quick probe by India's drug controller resulted in the closure of several factories including Marion Biotech in Noida, Maiden Pharmaceuticals in Haryana, Global Pharma in Chennai, and QP Pharmachem in Punjab.

Medicines to be thoroughly tested before export

The Health Ministry's new mechanism to ensure that all medicines are tested for quality control before exports will ensure that the necessary corrective measures are taken, according to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the nation's regulatory body for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

