Who said BJP cannot be defeated?: P Chidambaram amid Bihar polls

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that opposition parties must believe that the BJP can be defeated and the upcoming Bihar polls would hopefully prove the same.
Chidambaram's comment comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a slew of rallies on Sunday. The senior Congress leader also pointed out that BJP's winning percentage had drastically reduced.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said: "381 State Assembly segments have had Assembly elections (330) or Assembly by-elections (51) held since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where there were BJP candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates won 319 out of these 381 assembly segments. In the elections or by-elections in these segments since 2019, BJP candidates won only 163 out of 381 segments."
"Who said BJP cannot be defeated? Opposition parties must believe that they can defeat the BJP. I hope this will be proved in Bihar," Chidambaram added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress-RJD alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections and dubbed it an "alliance of dynasts" who were only concerned about their own families.
"The opposition leaders are reminded of the 'poor' only during polls while they remain focused on their families at other times. Here, you are watching the crown prince of jungle raj. The Congress is also limited to one family only," he said while addressing a rally in Samastipur in Bihar, his second of the four rallies for the day.
Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The first phase of the Bihar polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(Inputs from Agencies)
