Who said BJP cannot be defeated?: P Chidambaram amid Bihar polls

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that opposition parties must believe that the BJP can be defeated and the upcoming Bihar polls would hopefully prove the same.

Chidambaram's comment comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a slew of rallies on Sunday. The senior Congress leader also pointed out that BJP's winning percentage had drastically reduced.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said: "381 State Assembly segments have had Assembly elections (330) or Assembly by-elections (51) held since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where there were BJP candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates won 319 out of these 381 assembly segments. In the elections or by-elections in these segments since 2019, BJP candidates won only 163 out of 381 segments."