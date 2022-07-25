WHO regularly reviewing available data on monkeypox: WHO South-East Asia Regional Director

Dr PK Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region | Photo:

Giving information about the deadly disease, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region today said that the risk of monkeypox globally and in the WHO South-East Asia Region is assessed as moderate.

"WHO is regularly reviewing available data with its laboratory & other expert groups," she added.

A total of four cases of monkeypox have been detected in India so far and one suspected case was detected in Telangana today.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sounded its highest level of alert for monkeypox and declared the virus as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

India has so far reported four confirmed cases of monkeypox with one in Delhi and three in Kerala. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old Kuwait returnee Telangana man is suspected to have contracted the disease which could be the fifth in the country if found positive.