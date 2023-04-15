Who killed Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf? Names of assailants revealed

Notorious gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were ruthlessly gunned down in Prayagraj on Saturday night while they were being taken for a medical examination.

Reports indicate that Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended all three assailants involved in the cold-blooded killing

Who killed Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf?

According to a report by India Today, the three men have been identified as Lovlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya. They, disguised as journalists, arrived on motorcycles and approached Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. However, as they drew closer, their pretense was quickly shattered as their motorcycle and cameras fell to the ground. Unleashing a hail of bullets, the perpetrators coldly shot their targets.

Following the murder, the shooters turned themselves in to the police. A video of the incident has surfaced online, which captures the moment Atiq and his brother were fatally shot while the perpetrators could be heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram."

Atiq Ahmed was a key accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal and was also implicated in the recent Umesh Pal murder case that occurred in February this year. Further details on the incident are currently awaited.

Asad, the son of Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13, along with Ghulam, who was also wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. Both carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) reported that sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the scene.

At the time of Asad's death, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were being taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Prayagraj. The circumstances surrounding the killings are still unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.