Who is Wasim Bari? All you need to know about the slain Kashmiri leader

To begin with, Wasim Bari was a former Bandipora BJP president. Both his brother and his father had also been BJP members. As the Party's General Secretary Ram Madhav added, his father had also been a senior leader.

"Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari's father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family," Madhav had tweeted.

The family had had a security detail assigned to them. However, at the time of the attack, they had been on the first floor of the building, even as the shooting took place outside Bari's shop near the Bandipora Police Station.

While the BJP State President has condemned the attack, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers on Thursday organised a protest in Jammu over their deaths.

""In a cowardice act, terrorists from Pakistan took advantage of the dark of the night to attack Bari, his brother and father. He was a patriot, a true nationalist," said state BJP president Ravinder Raina.

