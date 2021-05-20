Who is Veena George? All you need to know about Kerala's new health minister

After clinching victory in Kerala's assembly elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his fresh cabinet ministers today took the oath at Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium. Pinarayi Vijayan dropped all the previous sitting ministers including global covid face KK Shailaja and picked up new faces for the new cabinet. No wonder, there were debates sparking after removal of former health minister KK Shailaja especially at a time when the state is going through COVID-19 crisis.

However there had been anticipation for who will be succedding Shailaja's role as health minister. There were speculations going around that CPM MLA Veena George will take over the role and finally she took oath today as Kerala's Health, Women and Child and Social Justice Minister. Notably, she's Kerala’s first woman journalist-turned-politician.

Veena Goerge's earlier life and career:

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, on 3 August 1976, George is a rank holder in MSc (Physics) and BEd. Her first experience with politics was as an activist of Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M).

However, prior to entering mainstream electoral politics in Kerala (in 2016), she worked as a journalist with popular Malayalam news channels like Kairali TV, Manorama News and Reporter TV. Her journalism career began as a journalist trainee at Kariali TV and her final job in the field was as the Executive Editor of TV New.