Who is the animal? 5 days before International Tiger Day, villagers in Uttar Pradesh mercilessly beat tigress to death

A two-minute 20-second video went viral on social media on Friday. The disturbing video shows few men brutally trashing a tiger with lathis. The video shot in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve of Uttar Pradesh shows the local villagers brutally trashing a six-year-old tigress. It is believed that the tigress has injured nine people and hence the villagers decided to kill the animal.

According to Hindustan Times, the f​​orest officials have lodged an FIR against 31 named and 12 unidentified people. The accused have charged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The news report also shares the post mortem examination report which clearly mentions the extent of the injuries the tigress suffered. A veterinary doctor who examined the reports was quoted saying to the newspaper, “Most of her ribs were fractured and four of them had punctured the lungs. The bones of her legs were broken and the entire body was riddled with stab wounds made by spears and sharp object.”

The video has been shared by multiple people on social media.