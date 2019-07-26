Who is the animal? 5 days before International Tiger Day, villagers in Uttar Pradesh mercilessly beat tigress to death

A two-minute 20-second video went viral on social media on Friday. The disturbing video shows few men brutally trashing a tiger with lathis. The video shot in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve of Uttar Pradesh shows the local villagers brutally trashing a six-year-old tigress. It is believed that the tigress has injured nine people and hence the villagers decided to kill the animal.
According to Hindustan Times, the forest officials have lodged an FIR against 31 named and 12 unidentified people. The accused have charged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The news report also shares the post mortem examination report which clearly mentions the extent of the injuries the tigress suffered. A veterinary doctor who examined the reports was quoted saying to the newspaper, “Most of her ribs were fractured and four of them had punctured the lungs. The bones of her legs were broken and the entire body was riddled with stab wounds made by spears and sharp object.”
The video has been shared by multiple people on social media.
On July 26, DM Pilibhit, V Srivastava which speaking to ANI said, “Postmortem of the tiger is underway. On basis of the video, case registered against few persons. Further investigation is underway.”
The killing of the tigeress has happened five days before the World Tiger Day that is marked on July 29 every year.
Ironically, the day is celebrated with the slogan ‘Their survival is in our hands’.
What is International Tiger Day?
International Tiger Day, also called as Global Tiger Day, is celebrated annually on July 29 to raise awareness for tiger conservation. The aim of the day is to raise public awareness, to gain support for tiger conservation-related issues and most importantly protect the natural habitats of tigers. The day was established in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit.
(Compiled by Sonali Pimputkar)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)