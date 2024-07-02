Who Is Tajimul? Bengal Man Who Beat Couple For Alleged 'Illicit Affair'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Chopra, carried out the attack in compliance with an order from a kangaroo court. | Screen Grab

In Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, a distressing incident unfolded when a video went viral showing a man brutally assaulting a couple with bamboo sticks. The man, identified as Tajmul alias "JCB," purportedly a local leader affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Chopra, allegedly carried out the attack following a decree from a kangaroo court

Who Is Tajimul?

Opposition political leaders in the area claim that the accused is an advocate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and that he sets up "kangaroo courts" to settle cases involving anything from extramarital affairs to property disputes. Besides the physical assaults, he also imposes fines.

It is understood that Tajimul is a TMC worker and is close to the local MLA. He is called JCB because he demolished his opposition. Such is his terror among the common people his way of justice came to the light this time because of the video. Other such courts he had held went unreported. The victim, man and woman, and their families in the recent incident are scared to lodge a police complaint against Tijamul, said TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen in a report by Hindustan Times.

Yes what you are seeing is a true event from Chopra in West Dinajpur.A woman and a man is being brutally thrashed Talibani style by none other than Tajemul aka JCB,a TMC leader close to MLA Hamidur Rahman. The brutality and horror is clearly visible in the video.This new #bengal pic.twitter.com/6Qv7649MCW — Political बंगाली (@politicBengali) June 30, 2024

“The entire Lakkhipur panchayat area is under his and his team’s control. He continues to rule the area through his political backing,” said Anarul Haq, CPM’s district president.

Trinamool MLA of Chopra Hamidul Islam said: “Police have taken action and we have condemned the incident.”

According to residents, he is a local TMC leader and he himself claims to be a “Don of the area .”However, TMC leaders claimed that Tajimul holds no position in the party .

As you come down from the… https://t.co/cvCtU2a6QF pic.twitter.com/ri9bbzRoTH — Sanjay 'Madrasi' Pandey (@sanjraj) June 30, 2024

Political And Public Reactions

Government And MLA Response

The West Bengal Police promptly responded by registering a case and apprehending Tajmul. However, Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahaman, while condemning the violence, characterised the woman's actions as "unsocial." He emphasised that the incident was a village matter rather than reflective of TMC's stance.Rahaman's remarks stirred controversy, particularly his reference to "Muslim rashtra" and implications about adherence to specific codes of justice, drawing criticism from opposition parties, including BJP and Congress.

Statements from TMC's Hamidul Rahaman referring to a 'Muslim Rashtra' and discussing punishments under 'certain rules' are deeply concerning.



Is TMC declaring West Bengal a state where Sharia law will be applied?

pic.twitter.com/ozzZOEQJNu — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) June 30, 2024

Opposition Criticism

Opposition parties, including BJP, Congress, and CPI(M), strongly condemned the incident, labeling it as a grim reflection of lawlessness under the Mamata Banerjee-led government. They criticized TMC for allegedly endorsing extrajudicial punishment through kangaroo courts, citing previous incidents involving TMC leaders like Sheikh Shahjahan.

a href="https://twitter.com/AITCofficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AITCofficial Episode 2 of Street Justice.



Featuring TMC Leader Tajimul alias ‘JCB’ as Judge, Jury & Executioner.



Just another day in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal, where conventions of 'Muslim Rashtra' are followed at will:-@RBanglaOfficial pic.twitter.com/etolnjIxvk — Animesh Ghosh (@AnimeshGho47340) July 1, 2024

Police And Administrative Response

The Islampur Police district issued a statement clarifying their swift action in identifying and arresting Tajmul based on the viral video. They assured that the victims received police protection amidst the public outcry over the assault. Islampur Police superintendent Joby Thomas K affirmed that legal proceedings were initiated promptly upon verifying the video clip.

Legal And Social Implications

Legal Proceedings and Security MeasuresThe incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting demands for stringent legal action against the perpetrator. While police assured security for the victims, concerns lingered over the prevalence of vigilante justice and kangaroo courts in rural areas, undermining formal legal systems.

This video of Tajimul Islam - who locals say ‘controls’ Lakhimpur panchayat area under Uttar Dinajur in Bengal and is backed by TMC MLA Hamirdur Rahaman - is visual proof… pic.twitter.com/pSm1vFdgA0 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) July 1, 2024

Social And Cultural Context

The episode underscored broader societal issues concerning morality policing and community justice norms prevailing in rural West Bengal. The notion of "unsocial" behavior and community sanctions against perceived transgressions, as suggested by MLA Rahaman, highlighted the complex interplay between traditional values and modern legal frameworks.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Tajmul Haque alias JCB, who is accused of beating two people including a woman in Chopra, brought to a local hospital for medical examination after arrest by police in Islampur



In a viral video, he was seen beating up two people including a woman in a… pic.twitter.com/O1RkHKT3iB — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Political Fallout And Public Perception

Political FalloutThe incident became a focal point for political adversaries of the ruling TMC, accusing the party of fostering an environment where such vigilantism thrives unchecked. BJP's state chief Sukanta Majumdar criticized TMC's handling of the matter, questioning the implications of Rahaman's remarks regarding a "Muslim rashtra."

This video of Tajimul Islam - who locals say ‘controls’ Lakhimpur panchayat area under Uttar Dinajur in Bengal and is backed by TMC MLA Hamirdur Rahaman - is visual proof… pic.twitter.com/pSm1vFdgA0 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) July 1, 2024

Public Perception And Media Coverage

Media coverage intensified public scrutiny, with varying narratives emerging regarding the role of local politics and community dynamics in influencing such acts of violence. The incident added fuel to the ongoing political rhetoric ahead of local and state elections, shaping public perception of governance and law enforcement under Mamata Banerjee's administration.

Episode 2 of 'Muslim Rastra' Sharia Justice.



Featuring TMC Leader Tajimul alias ‘JCB’ as Judge, Jury & Executioner.



Another woman being brutally beaten on the streets.



TMC has put the Taliban to Shame.



Expecting another case tomorrow @WBPolice? pic.twitter.com/6ofHAgTezK — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) July 1, 2024

Similar Case

Another video of the TMC supporter Tajimul has been taking rounds on the internet where I seen hitting another with Bamboo Sticks.

Now infamous JCB is perpetuating such crime and running the extortion racket at Chopra and ⁦@WBPolice⁩ is pretending to be innocent onlookers.#Chopra #TMCgundaRaj pic.twitter.com/wWElFgziJ5 — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) July 1, 2024

The assault in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in upholding law and order amidst deep-rooted social norms and political rivalries in West Bengal. While legal proceedings against the accused are underway, the incident has triggered debates on cultural conservatism, extrajudicial justice, and the role of political leadership in addressing such issues. As the case unfolds, it continues to resonate across societal and political spheres, influencing public discourse on justice, governance, and communal relations in the state.