Who is Sushil Chandra? All you need to know about the newly appointed CEC

Here's all you need to know about the newly appointed CEC

Chandra was born on May 15, 1957 and went on to pursue BTech from Roorkee University. He later pursued Law from DAV College, Dehradun.

Chandra was appointed as an Election Commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and worked for the successful conduct of the general elections. He belongs to the 1980 Batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). He served the IRS for 38 years before taking charge as Election Commissioner. He was also in the Indian Engineering Service before joining the IRS.

He is set to demit office on May 14, 2022, and will oversee the conduct of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur as the CEC.

While the terms of assemblies in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are set to end March 2022, the term of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will end in May 2022.