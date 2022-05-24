Who is Sunil Kanugolu? Know all about poll strategist included in Congress' Task Force-2024

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, a former colleague of poll strategist Prashant Kishore has been added to the party's task force, which will focus on Congress' campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Meanwhile, the 'Task-Force-2024 group includes P. Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Ajay Maken.

Who is he?

Kanugolu has worked on the successful 2017 Uttar Pradesh campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress this year.

Konugulu was part of the founding team of the organisation 'A Billion Minds'.

Apart from the BJP, Kanugolu has also been engaged in campaigns for the DMK, the Akali Dal, and the AIADMK.

With experience in strategising over a dozen elections for national and regional parties, the 39-year-old has a career spanning nearly a decade.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Kanugolu also worked with Kishor during BJP’s 2014 campaign.

Kanugolu was hired as a personal pollster for Narendra Modi much before Prashant Kishor’s former organisation Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) and officially took charge of the BJP campaign.

In October 2016, BJP tasked Kanugolu with forming an election consultancy firm that would rival Kishor’s I-PAC ahead of the UP Assembly elections in 2017.

According to The Print, Kanugolu has been engaged for 14 elections, of which nine have been for the BJP, two for the DMK and others for the Akali Dal, the AIADMK and now the Congress.

Sunil is a native of Karnataka but was brought up in Chennai. Even though he has kept a low profile to date

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ Who is Dr Vijay Singla? Know all about AAP minister sacked over corruption charges

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:18 PM IST