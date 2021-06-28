Who is Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis? All you need to know about the Father of Modern Statistics

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis who was born on June 29, 1893, was an Indian scientist and statistician from West Bengal. He is best remembered for the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure and for being one of the members of the first Planning Commission of free India.

He founded the Indian Statistical Institute and contributed to the design of large-scale sample surveys. For his contributions, Mahalanobis has been considered the Father of modern statistics in India.

Here are some interesting facts about him:

1. Mahalanobis belonged to a family of Bengali landed gentry who lived in Bangladesh.

2. He grew up in a socially active family surrounded by intellectuals and farmers.

3. Mahalanobis received a Bachelor of Science degree with honours in physics in 1912.

4. He left for England in 1913 to join the University of London.

5. His fascination with statistics started when he was introduced to the journal Biometrika.